Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 4,150 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. RH comprises about 0.7% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.40.

NYSE:RH opened at $494.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $586.98 and a 200-day moving average of $647.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a twelve month low of $411.88 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

