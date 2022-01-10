Rational Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,700 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

NYSE:LYV opened at $115.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.69. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

