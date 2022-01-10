Rational Advisors LLC Buys 7,051 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Okta by 3,800.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth $16,548,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 5.7% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $193.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.45 and its 200 day moving average is $241.97. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.75 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.92.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

