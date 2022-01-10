Rally Market Cap Reaches $654.97 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $654.97 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00088699 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.98 or 0.07486556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,943.99 or 0.99878522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003235 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,087,496 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

