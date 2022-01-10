R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 856,178 shares.The stock last traded at $22.33 and had previously closed at $23.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,026 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,689 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

