QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 22.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 91.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

