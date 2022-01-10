Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $75,555.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,806.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,949.52 or 0.07409622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.63 or 0.00308061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.51 or 0.00880531 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00069029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.88 or 0.00451875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00258104 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,704,951 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

