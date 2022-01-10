qPULA Trading Management LP Trims Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

qPULA Trading Management LP cut its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 14.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 75.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

