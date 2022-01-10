qPULA Trading Management LP Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $102.78 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

