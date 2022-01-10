qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,294 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,294 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $75.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.