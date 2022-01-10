qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $318,000 Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $35.58 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,801 shares of company stock valued at $10,423,761 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

