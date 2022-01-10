qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $244,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,197,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after acquiring an additional 457,922 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Lennar by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 660,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 258,192 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN opened at $102.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.