qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $212,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday.

NYSE:WST opened at $390.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.45.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

