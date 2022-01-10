qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,315 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommScope alerts:

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM opened at $10.84 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.