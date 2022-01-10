Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Conagra Brands, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conagra Brands in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

CAG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Amundi bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $106,068,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 155.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after buying an additional 2,191,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

