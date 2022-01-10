Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Decreased by Analyst

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a report released on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Wendy’s stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 49.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 311.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 91,944 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Wendy’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

