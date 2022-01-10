Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Primerica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $154.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 52-week low of $130.70 and a 52-week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Primerica by 164.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

