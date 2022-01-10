PutinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Reaches $399,103.26

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 258.5% higher against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $399,103.26 and $7,002.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,939.35 or 0.99934909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00086244 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00033481 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00041354 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.19 or 0.00822538 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

