Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Several label expansion studies on Puma Biotech’s only marketed drug Nerlynx targeting different types of cancer indications are ongoing. A key analysis of Nerlynx is the phase II SUMMIT basket study for treating solid tumors in patients with activating EGFR, HER2 or HER4 mutated cancers. Data from some cohorts of the SUMMIT study is expected in 2022, which might be catalysts for the stock. Puma Biotech is heavily dependent on Nerlynx for growth. Hence, any regulatory setback for the drug will hurt the stock’s potential. Nerlynx’s sales are being negatively impacted by COVID-related business disruptions. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $131,240. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

