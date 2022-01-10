Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

