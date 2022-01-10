ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 240,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,161,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

