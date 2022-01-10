ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 240,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,161,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.
Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.
About ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
Further Reading: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.