ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $7.03 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $352.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $876,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

