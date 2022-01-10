Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $153.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.