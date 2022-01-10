Private Ocean LLC Reduces Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of IWC opened at $136.42 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $124.56 and a 12-month high of $159.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.34.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

