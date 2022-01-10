Private Ocean LLC Purchases 56,586 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $28,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $140.31 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.