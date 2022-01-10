Private Ocean LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

