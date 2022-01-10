Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $162.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $393.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.