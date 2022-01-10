Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after acquiring an additional 242,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 279,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 423,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 542,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138,303 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PREF opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54.

