Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 62,773 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 62,773 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $120,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.73.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $109.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

