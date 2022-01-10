Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 57,340 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.72% of CONMED worth $104,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 275.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $142.93 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $106.15 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

