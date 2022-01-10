Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $86.86 Million Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,646,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,515 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.05% of United Community Banks worth $86,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 32.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

