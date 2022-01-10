Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 61,758 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,712 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,758 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Signature Bank worth $93,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 127.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $365.71 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $142.32 and a 12 month high of $370.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

