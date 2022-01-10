Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $130,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,618 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $163.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.16 and a 200 day moving average of $158.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

