Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $96,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,349.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $471.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $576.43 and a 200-day moving average of $533.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,788 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

