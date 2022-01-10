Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 19.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 10.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $5,045,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,747 shares of company stock worth $15,816,403 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $135.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -234.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.51 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

