Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,536 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFF. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.