Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $35,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after acquiring an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6elm Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $15,099,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $109.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.41.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

