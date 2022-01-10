Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $1,998,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 13.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,635,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 67.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 10.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 225,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Truist lowered their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

PII opened at $114.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

