Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 238.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $104.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

