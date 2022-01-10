PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a C$19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.11.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$14.01 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$10.14 and a 12-month high of C$16.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 33.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

