PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PPL were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.