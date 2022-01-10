PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PowerFleet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $4.92 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.25 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 138,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 85,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

