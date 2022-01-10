Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $19,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 7.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pool by 47.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Pool by 71.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

Shares of POOL opened at $503.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.38. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

