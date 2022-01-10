Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,561,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 3,080,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 624.8 days.

Polymetal International stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

