Polker (PKR) Market Cap Hits $5.47 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Polker has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $692,980.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polker has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00080447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.13 or 0.07334748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,343.85 or 1.00011161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00067176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003078 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

