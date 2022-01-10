Polis (POLIS) Hits Market Cap of $4.82 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Polis has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $26,384.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011073 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00080197 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.96 or 0.00502777 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

