PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NRG Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $40.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

