PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $128.11 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

