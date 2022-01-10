PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,392. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.86. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

