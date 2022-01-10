PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $23.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.